On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers defeated Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Laredo Kid. Post-match, Jon Moxley and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks came out to face-off with Omega and his guys.

Moxley, Nick, and Matt, jumped into the ring, but their rivals backed out before anything could happen. Next week, the two sides will meet in a trios match.

After getting attacked by The Pinnacle a couple weeks back, Inner Circle got some revenge by ambushing MJF’s group and getting back their dressing room. Next week, Chris Jericho and his guys will talk for the first time since MJF’s exit.

Also, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin’s open challenge will be answered by JD Drake.

Below is the full lineup for next week’s show:

* Jon Moxley and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers with Don Callis

* The Bunny with Matt Hardy, The Blade, and The Butcher vs. Tay Conti with Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, 10, and -1

* Darby Allin (c) vs. JD Drake (AEW TNT Championship)

* Inner Circle to speak

* Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country