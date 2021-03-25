WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a co-main event for Night Two of the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.
It was announced on tonight’s show that Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly will take place during Night Two. This is billed as a “No Rules, No Liability, Unsanctioned Match” with the storyline being both competitors had to agree that NXT will not be responsible for what might happen to them. This was a requirement as O’Reilly is still not medically cleared to compete, in the storylines.
In other big news for Takeover, the Title Unification bout between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will now be a Ladder Match.
Tonight’s NXT show saw Escobar and Devlin face off in the middle of the ring after Devlin’s non-title win over Kushida. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels then came out and slid a ladder in between the two champions. NXT later mentioned on Twitter that the challenge was accepted, making it a Ladder Match for the Title Unification.
WWE has also confirmed new matches for Night One and Night Two of Takeover. The NXT UK Title match between Tommaso Ciampa and champion WALTER will take place during Night One. The Ladder Match will take place during Night Two.
The NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event will take place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network while Night Two will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.
Below is the current Takeover card, along with related shots of tonight’s segments for the Ladder Match and the Unsanctioned Match:
NIGHT ONE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 ON THE USA NETWORK:
NXT Women’s Title Match
Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)
Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles
MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma
NXT UK Title Match
Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)
Gauntlet Eliminator for a NXT North American Title Shot
Final 6 Superstars TBD from the 12-Man Battle Royal held on March 31 with Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight. Winner will challenge Johnny Gargano on Night Two
NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ON THE WWE NETWORK:
NXT Title Match
Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)
Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar
NXT North American Title Match
Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)
Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
