WWE and Bobby Lashley posted the following clip of the CEO of The Hurt Business arriving to Tropicana Field for tonight’s RAW main event against WWE Champion The Miz.

Lashley dismissed the idea of The Miz retaining his title in tonight’s match.

“Tonight’s the night. 17 years in the making and The Miz is the one to stop me? I don’t think so,” Lashley said, laughing.

Lashley then added in the tweet caption, “Nothing personal, @mikethemiz. You’re just in the way of history. #THB #WWERaw @WWE #AndNew”

