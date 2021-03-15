WWE Champion Bobby Lashley appeared on TMZ Sports this morning and made it clear that he will fight or wrestle Brock Lesnar.

Lashley was asked about potential opponents now that he’s the WWE Champion. He named Drew McIntyre, The Miz and Braun Strowman as possible matches going into WrestleMania 37, and brought up Lesnar as a name everyone keeps asking him about.

“Everybody’s been kind of teasing the Brock name, he’s there also, nobody knows where he is but if he surfaces, then he’s definitely a person to jump in there,” Lashley said of Lesnar, who has not been seen since losing to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. “I really don’t care who it is. I know that former champion Drew was on fire, so if I can have a match with him and really take him out and show him who’s boss, I think that would be on the top of my list.”

Lashley was asked more about possibly facing Lesnar, and if fans can expect to see Lashley vs. Lesnar in the WWE ring, or in the MMA cage.

“Well, I’ll tell you this – I woke up this morning, I did my cardio, I ate my breakfast, I’m doing some interviews, I gotta go workout after this, I’ll be eating lunch… I can only control the things that I can control,” Lashley said. “I’m willing to fight him, I’m willing to wrestle him, I’m willing to do a 100 meter dash, I don’t care.

“I like those big matches. Brock is one of the biggest things across the sports industry, the sports world, across the board, so if I can have an opportunity to fight Brock or wrestle Brock, or do anything against Brock, I am 100% in, and I will be ready. That’s all I got to say about that.”

The interviewer continued on about Lesnar and asked Lashley what his message to The Beast would be.

“It’s not to Brock Lesnar, it would be more like, to Paul Heyman. Paul, call me. Before you guys always said that I had nothing or no reason for him to come after me. Now I do,” Lashley said, looking at the WWE Title.

You can see the full TMZ interview below: