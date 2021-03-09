WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took to Twitter after last night’s RAW and had a back & forth with Sheamus after making comments to Drew McIntyre.

As noted, McIntyre and Sheamus were praised by fans for their brutal No DQ match. You can click here to see their graphic post-match photos and comments on the feud. Lashley responded to a clip of Sheamus attacking McIntyre backstage and said he’ll be waiting for Drew while he deals with Sheamus.

“Don’t worry about me @DMcIntyreWWE. I’ll be here waiting. You got enough to worry about with @WWESheamus. Impress me though. Show me you have what it takes to go one-on-one with the All Mighty. #WWERaw,” Lashley wrote.

Sheamus responded to Lashley’s message to McIntyre with a Jim Carrey GIF, writing, “All Righty.”

Lashley then taunted Sheamus, and challenged him.

“Come through Sheamo!! You two got a lot to settle. The Champ is here waiting. [fist emoji],” Lashley wrote back.

Sheamus responded again, this time calling the WWE Champion a clown.

“You’re never fully dressed without a smile Bobby [clown face emoji],” he wrote with a photo of Drew’s face being stretched during their match.

That was the last of the exchange and McIntyre has not chimed in as of this writing.

It’s believed that the Sheamus vs. McIntyre feud will continue into WWE Fastlane. McIntyre is rumored to challenge Lashley for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 37, but none of these matches have been confirmed and there are multiple possibilities with Sheamus being involved.

Lashley’s first week as WWE Champion was a hit with fans on social media. You can click here for details on his new entrance and his first successful title defense.

Stay tuned for more on Lashley, Sheamus and McIntyre. You can see the related tweets below:

