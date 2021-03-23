WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has put a bounty on the head of his WrestleMania 37 opponent Drew McIntyre.

As noted, it was announced on tonight’s RAW that Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 37 after McIntyre defeated them both in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. The storyline is that MVP and Lashley are not happy with Benjamin and Alexander over how they interfered in Lashley’s RAW win over Sheamus without Lashley asking for their help, and over how they recently dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The New Day.

A furious Lashley confronted Benjamin and Alexander during a backstage segment on tonight’s RAW and said if they can’t get the job done, then he will find someone who can. Lashley then entered another part of the locker room where Lucha House Party, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo were hanging out.

Lashley announced to the Superstars that he will grant a WWE Title shot to anyone who can take McIntyre out before WrestleMania 37.

Lashley tweeted after RAW and wrote, “You all want a chance to shine? Here it is on a silver freaking platter! GO GET HIM! #WWERAW”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for this new McIntyre vs. Lashley bounty storyline going into WrestleMania 37, but it could make for an interesting next few weeks.

As noted, WWE has announced that the McIntyre vs. Lashley match will take place during Night One of WrestleMania 37, on Saturday, April 10.

