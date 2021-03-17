Cesaro recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and praised Daniel Bryan for his WWE locker room presence.

Cesaro said having Bryan in the locker room makes everyone else better because they have to step up their game up.

“Daniel Bryan is incredible to have around the locker room,” Cesaro said. “I think I speak for everyone when I say he’s one of those guys that you want to have around.He’s so smart and so good that he makes everybody better because they have to step up their game. And that’s what I would like to be. He’s been around – I mean, I’ve known him forever, almost 15 years – his ability to create momentum is second to none.

“We were heading into WrestleMania and people were like, ‘Oh, he’s losing, he’s losing momentum’ – no he didn’t. He just turns it around like that [clicks his fingers]. He switches momentum and now he’s facing Roman Reigns – as he should – at Fastlane.”

Cesaro also talked about how it’s worth it to put the work in to get Bryan’s support.

“So it’s great to have him around and to me, having the support of somebody like Daniel Bryan, you don’t just get it over night,” Cesaro explained. “You have to prove yourself night after night after night. So it may take a while to get there with Bryan, but it’s well worth it.”

Cesaro continued and praised Bryan for always making the best out of every situation.

“It’s awesome,” Cesaro said of working with Bryan. “There’s no bigger compliment than people being like, ‘I want to have a feud or do something with that guy’ because he’s always making the best out of every situation no matter what.

“Whether it’s two minutes, 10 minutes or 30 minutes, I always try to make it as memorable as possible no matter what and I think that’s the important part. That’s how you should approach life, you want to make the best out of it otherwise it’s wasted time and you’ll never get that time back.”