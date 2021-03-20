A chained ropes match has been announced for Wednesday’ s MLW FUSION. The match will be the Von Erichs and ACH going against Team Filthy after Tom Lawlor’s challenge was accepted on this week’s show.

This will be the first-ever Chained Ropes Match in MLW history. The ring ropes are taken off and replaced with three rings of galvanized steel ropes.

Both the Von Erichs and ACH are looking to get some revenge on Team Filthy after the group sent ACH to the injured reserved list for a month, and cost the Von Erichs the tag titles.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s show: Calvin Tankman, CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, Alicia Atout, and more.

MLW FUSION airs on Wednesday’s at 7 pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.