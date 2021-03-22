WWE has announced Virtual Meet & Greets for WrestleMania 37 Week.

WWE announced today that the largest selection of virtual meet & greets in WWE history will run from Monday, April 5 through Monday, April 12.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 12pm ET, starting at $125 each. The ticket includes a two-minute private one-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar, and a downloadable video of your meet & greet within 2-3 days of the event.

Names announced for the meet & greets are WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, AJ Styles, RAW Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, The Street Profits, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, and Charlotte Flair. WWE will be announcing more sessions later this week.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is a promo for the upcoming meet & greets, along with full details from the WWE announcement: