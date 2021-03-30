Earlier today, former WWE star Andrade (real name, Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) did an interview with Hugo Savinovich on Lucha Libre’s Online’s Facebook Page. Andrade was released from WWE last week and reportedly does not have a 90-day non-compete clause.

The interview was in Spanish and translations began making the rounds about what Andrade had to say on numerous topics.

One of which was about a WWE doctor telling Charlotte she was pregnant, which was why her storyline leading up to WrestleMania 37 was pulled. Charlotte ended up taking her own pregnancy tests at home and they all came back negative.

Charlotte’s team has since put out a statement, giving more context to the story as they felt some details were lost in translation from the interview.

What Manny said about the pregnancy test in today’s interview is true, but a significant amount of context is lost in translation and we’d like to clear that up as best we can. A few weeks ago, Charlotte received a call from WWE medical telling her that her HCG levels had come back high and she was being medically suspended for pregnancy. That day, she took several home tests that all came back negative. A few days later, blood work and ultrasound confirmed there was no pregnancy. This was before any issues with Covid (she is currently medically clear). This put a lot in context for her, mainly how small a woman’s career window is. The men are able to work well into their 50s while the women are seen as “older” in their early 30s even. For an athlete in her prime, these years mean everything. Her issue was with the process and how the information was relayed as opposed to the information itself.

As noted, Charlotte confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but as mentioned in the above statement, she is now medically cleared.