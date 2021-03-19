Game Changer Wrestling has announced Chavo Guerrero Jr vs. Rocky Romero for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6.

Bloodsport 6 is on April 8, 2021. Tickets are available at this link here.

The event will be at The Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida, and is part of GCW’s The Collective.

Below is the updated card:

* Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr

* Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett

* Lio Rush vs. Yoya

* Allysin Kay vs. Masha Slamovich

* Shlak vs. Superbeast

* Alex Coughlin vs Royce Isaacs.