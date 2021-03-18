The NWA has announced Chris Adonis’ debut opponent for the upcoming Back For The Attack PPV.

It was announced today that the former Chris Masters will challenge NWA National Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch for the title in his first match for the company.

NWA Back For The Attack takes place this Sunday, March 21 from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will air live on FITE TV. Below is the current card:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

NWA World Tag Team Champion Aron Stevens vs. Nick Aldis (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Thom Latimer vs. “The Pope” Elijah Burke (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Adonis debuts vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

#1 Contender’s Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

Winner earns a future shot at NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb.

Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater

Tyrus debuts vs. NWA World Tag Team Champion JR Kratos