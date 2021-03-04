AEW star Chris Jericho received some heat on social media this week for agreeing with Disco Inferno on how the country needs to re-open from the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Disco commented on how positive coronavirus cases are down in Nevada this week, compared to seven weeks ago.

He wrote, “Only 245 new cases in Nevada. Seven weeks ago it was 2543. Hospitals empty. Time to open this s--t up.”

Jericho responded and wrote, “Agreed!”

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) also agreed with Jericho and Disco.

She wrote, “It ALL NEEDS TO OPEN! [fist emoji] [fire emoji]”

All three wrestlers have received a significant amount of negative feedback to the posts, but they also have a good amount of fans agreeing with them.

As noted earlier this week, AEW and WWE will be able to return to running live events in Texas and Mississippi soon as those states have re-opened from the shutdowns. There are other states that are also slowly beginning to re-open due to a drop in positive cases.

