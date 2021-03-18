Christian Cage is in AEW to cement his legacy.

Christian spoke for the first time on AEW Dynamite, responding to last week’s events, which saw the Instant Classic’s segment interrupted by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Speaking in a backstage interview, Cage made his AEW intentions clear.

“There’s only one spot that interests me, and it’s currently occupied by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega,” Christian said. “And speaking of Kenny, last week on Dynamite he showed up and scooped my time. I guess when you’re the champion you can do whatever you want. That’s cool, I’m not mad. It gave me a chance to go out there and meet Kenny for the first time face-to-face, and let him know that as champ, you’re on borrowed time.”

Outside of Omega, the former Intercontinental Champion emphasized he intends to bring his “workhorse” mentality into the All Elite locker room.

“There’s a term in the wrestling business for the type of wrestler when they get in that ring on a nightly basis, no matter the situation, no matter the opponent, they bust their a– more than anyone else on the card,” Christian said. “They’re called a workhorse. And if you’ve ever been inside a pro wrestling locker room, then you know. You know my reputation. I make wrestling better. I make wrestlers level up.”

You can see Christian’s full interview below: