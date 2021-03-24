In the lead-up to his match against CM Punk at WrestleMania XXVII, Randy Orton took out the entire New Nexus with a series of punt kicks. Bray Wyatt, fka Husky Harris, was also a part of Punk’s stable.

On Tuesday, Wyatt shared a picture of Orton preparing to punt kick him on RAW in early 2011. Along with the picture, Wyatt quoted “The Joker” and implied that Orton’s actions from a decade ago have led to him becoming “unbreakable.”

Wyatt wrote, “Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable. -The Joker.”

Punk noticed the tweet and said he tried to warn Orton all those years ago.

“I tried to warn him 🤷🏼‍♀️ Randal never listened. Hope you don’t hold a grudge for that little whipping incident. Bygones and such…”

Orton and Wyatt will end their longstanding rivalry at the upcoming WrestleMania 37. The match was made official earlier this week on RAW.

See below for the tweets: