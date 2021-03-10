Cody Rhodes is set to wrestle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode, despite his shoulder injury.

As noted last month, Arn Anderson revealed that Cody “dinged his shoulder up” during the February 10 Dynamite show, where he and Lee Johnson defeated Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon. AEW later announced that Rhodes suffered a slight tear of his left rotator cuff. Cody apparently suffered the injury while doing a suplex on Bononi.

In the new Coach’s Corner video below, Arn notes that Cody re-aggravated the injury during the recent Dynamite match that saw he and Red Velvet lose to NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill. Arn said he advised Cody to delay the match due to his health, but Cody insisted on wrestling. He then made the injury worse with the big table bump. Arn added that the shoulder injury was bothering Cody at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view during the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

Regarding the Ladder Match at Revolution, Arn praised winner Scorpio Sky but also knocked him for taking advantage of Cody hurting while up on the ladder. Arn said the win for Sky felt cheap. Sky is set to use his title shot on tonight’s Dynamite show against TNT Champion Darby Allin.

There is no word on if Cody will miss any upcoming ring time due to the injury, or who his opponent will be for tonight’s Dynamite. Arn said he’s asked Cody to take some time off.

“I can’t tell him what to do, only advise him, but my God,” Arn said. “Look me in the eyes, enough is enough. Take a break!”

Below is the full video with Arn: