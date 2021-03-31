AEW star Cody Rhodes answered some fan questions via Twitter on Tuesday.

When asked to name his favorite match ever, Cody said although the answer “changes a lot,” he would probably pick his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship bout against Nick Aldis at All In in 2018.

Cody also picked his first match against Darby Allin in AEW, the match against Kenny Omega at ROH’s Supercard of Honor XII, The Legacy vs. DX at SummersSlam 2009, and the recent tag match featuring Shaq on AEW Dynamite.

He admitted that his “true favorite” match has yet to happen.

On this week’s Dynamite, Cody will face his friend QT Marshal in an Exhibition Match. Arn Anderson will be the referee.

See below for highlights from Cody’s Q&A with fans:

That changes a lot, but today… Probably ALL IN – never heard a building that loud, and to me…noise is the job. I liked the original Darby match as well, also Kenny from Supercard, Legacy V DX, big spot in my heart for the Shaq encounter. My true favorite has yet to happen. https://t.co/G4RIQAESxK — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 30, 2021

Don’t believe your spot on the card. I was like 23 when I started doing my first main events on live events…and I became a little a$$hole. It’s a natural phase, but the sooner you realize not to be content or satisfied and that the fans come first, the better off you are. https://t.co/HbYXfzrVdw — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 30, 2021

Well I essentially am part of 3 shows in your family…so…yes Always https://t.co/06lKnon6Uy — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 30, 2021