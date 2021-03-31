AEW star Cody Rhodes answered some fan questions via Twitter on Tuesday.

When asked to name his favorite match ever, Cody said although the answer “changes a lot,” he would probably pick his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship bout against Nick Aldis at All In in 2018.

Cody also picked his first match against Darby Allin in AEW, the match against Kenny Omega at ROH’s Supercard of Honor XII, The Legacy vs. DX at SummersSlam 2009, and the recent tag match featuring Shaq on AEW Dynamite.

He admitted that his “true favorite” match has yet to happen.

On this week’s Dynamite, Cody will face his friend QT Marshal in an Exhibition Match. Arn Anderson will be the referee.

See below for highlights from Cody’s Q&A with fans: