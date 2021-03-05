Ahead of AEW Revolution, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes conducted a media call to answer questions about the PPV as well as the current state of AEW. AEW announced a huge signing in Paul Wight, fka Big Show, and Rhodes gave his thoughts on Wight’s signing explaining what he brings to AEW.

“Paul Wight is a big part of my career. We were involved in a WrestleMania together, and that will always bond you in a unique way,” Rhodes noted. “The Paul Wight that AEW is getting is extremely extremely motivated. I can tell you there wasn’t a long negotiation process simply because he wants to be here. He wants to be here in a different capacity as far as announcing and commentary goes with Elevation.

“I do think there is a match, or two, or three or four, and that’s just me personally because I know he’s still able to go at a high level, but from a management standpoint, I’m most excited about him just being in our locker room and being seen because we have so many young people who are now all of a sudden famous. Nobody knew who Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, MJF or Ricky Starks really were a few years ago, and now they are emerging on cable and across Warner Media.

“They’re the future of wrestling. They’re all very important to me, and someone like Paul, not unlike how Sting has been, is really good to keep people grounded, to keep things in perspective. Paul Wight has more to give, and he’s going to give it. He’s going to give it to AEW, so I’m very excited to see that.”

Wight will be joining Tony Schiavone on commentary for the new YouTube show AEW Dark: Elevation. Rhodes was asked how this new show will differ from Dark, and he teased the format of the show that fans can expect.

“I would want people to tune in for the first AEW: Elevation. Paul Wight joining us on commentary,” Rhodes stated. “First time in his career as an analyst and broadcast journalist, as [Bobby] Heenan used to put it. To give you a little spoiler potentially on AEW: Elevation, it’s going to be similar to Dark, but there should be more of a focus on, potentially, individuals who are part of our roster, and Tony Schiavone is the one who is spearheading that. I think you’re going to see one-to-one pieces, some sit-down interviews.

“You’re going to see more character insight, not unlike you see with American Ninja Warrior or even Go Big Show where he learn a lot more, hopefully, about why these wrestlers are stepping into the ring, why these men and women are competing, what this means to them and their place in AEW. So I think that and a few other items of course the biggest item being Paul Wight will separate AEW Dark: Elevation from it’s predecessor AEW Dark.

You can find the full audio from Cody’s AEW Revolution media call via the embedded players below: