Some of the betting odds for WrestleMania 37 are up on BetOnline.

According to the odds for the WWE Championship Match, the odds are higher for Drew McIntyre winning the match than current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

The same goes for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match, the odds are in favor of the challenger, Bianca Belair than the champion, Sasha Banks.

The odds for The Fiend vs. Randy Orton are in The Fiend’s favor with -500 while Orton is +300.

Below are the betting odds that have been posted as of this writing,

* Bobby Lashley +130 vs. Drew McIntyre -130

* Bianca Belair -300 vs. Sasha Banks +200

* Rhea Ripley -200 vs. Asuka +150

* A.J. Styles & Omos -160 vs. New Day +120

* The Fiend -500 vs. Randy Orton +300

* Bad Bunny -850 vs. The Miz +450

* Braun Strowman -500 vs. Shane McMahon +300

WrestleMania 37 is on April 10 and April 11.