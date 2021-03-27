Daniel Bryan spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT about potential dream matches he has down the road.

Looking to give back to one of his mentors, William Regal, Bryan said going against Regal’s son, NXT UK star Bailey Matthews, at WrestleMania in the future would be very interesting to him.

“It’s hard to say one,” Bryan began. “If I could do a match ten years from now, and this is assuming that I’m still capable of doing it and that he progresses to a level like that, one of the things that I think would be really cool — William Regal’s son, Bailey Matthews.

“He just recently started on NXT UK. For his experience level, he’s doing really well. I loved being able to wrestle William Regal the times that I did in WWE, but I’m not sure people know how much he has affected my career. He has affected it so much. What he’s given to me and he’s never asked for anything from me.

“And so, I have an infinite amount of respect for him. One of the things that would be cool is to be able to do something with his son at a huge level like that. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without William Regal. To me, I think that’s a really cool one.”

While discussing the subjectivity of who are considered the best wrestlers of all-time, Bryan also mentioned Kyle O’Reilly, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, and Pete Dunne were among the names he’d like to face in the ring.

“I would say when I was in Ring of Honor in 2005, 2006, 2007, in my twenties and it’s like, yeah, these are guys who are becoming the best,” Bryan recalled. “And Pete Dunne, when you watch him work … you can’t [deny]. You may argue that some people are better. They may be better at this, they may be better at that. When you look at him and you look at some of the other guys, who’s the best? It’s become subjective. But, they’re in the discussion, right?

“And I’ve never gotten to wrestle [them]. God, how can I not wrestle the guys that might be the best! There’s also this idea that wrestling keeps evolving, right? People keep getting better and better. And there’s some people that might argue that. Like, ‘Ric Flair is the greatest of all-time’ and yeah, Ric Flair is absolutely fantastic, but wrestling is evolving and different people are doing different things.

“Some of the new guys that are the best are going to do things and tell certain stories in a way that nobody has done before. And when you’re on that cusp of being an old guy, like I might already be one but I’m definitely on the cusp of being an old guy [Laughs] I’m going to be 40 next month! Then I’m a real old guy but when you’re on the cusp of it, it’s like hey, these young guys who are great at the new style, I want to do it!”

Bryan is set to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Edge in a Triple Threat match at this year’s WrestleMania. He also recently discussed who he’d like to face in All Elite Wrestling.