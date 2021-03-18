David Marquez has announced that he will not be returning to work for the NWA when Power returns next week on FITE TV.

Marquez took to Twitter and issued a statement on his NWA status, revealing that he was not invited back for the upcoming Power return episodes. He had served as a ring announcer and interviewer since the show premiered in October 2019, until the NWA took a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marquez did not confirm that this is his final exit from the company, but wished current management continued success. He also mentioned how his production protege, director Billy Trask, and how he will excel at the big task ahead of him.

Marquez later noted that he will continue with his 3 weekly United Wrestling Network series, and New Japan Pro Wrestling production out of California. He also defended the NWA in several tweets back to fans who commented on his original statement. Marquez clarified that his Championship Wrestling From Hollywood team has been producing the NJPW Strong shows and the studio pay-per-views, in the same facility.

You can see David’s related tweets below:

For 24 years, the fans of the @nwa we’re there for me. Thank you all for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/BsqcnLYGfX — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 17, 2021

Yes, the @CWFHollywood team has produced Strong and the “studio” PPVs since their debut. They shoot in our facility too. — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 17, 2021

Thank you, I’m not on camera on Strong. My company produces the show for NJPW. — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 17, 2021

We’re working on making them non-PPVS🥃 — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 17, 2021

Comprehension is a hell of a thing. Enjoy the show! — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 17, 2021

Things can’t be free and I’m plenty busy with my own promotions. Thx for the note. — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 17, 2021

I’ve never closed my doors to anyone in 3 decades, the question is do they want to be. It wasn’t my decision to not participate. — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 18, 2021

I was a VP there for 5 years and have had a Kong standing relationship since the early 2000s. If you watch both shows you’ll notice it’s the same venue/set. Thanks for the message. pic.twitter.com/qeNIVrRchQ — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 18, 2021

Bless your heart. Enjoy the show! — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 18, 2021