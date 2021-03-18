David Marquez has announced that he will not be returning to work for the NWA when Power returns next week on FITE TV.

Marquez took to Twitter and issued a statement on his NWA status, revealing that he was not invited back for the upcoming Power return episodes. He had served as a ring announcer and interviewer since the show premiered in October 2019, until the NWA took a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marquez did not confirm that this is his final exit from the company, but wished current management continued success. He also mentioned how his production protege, director Billy Trask, and how he will excel at the big task ahead of him.

Marquez later noted that he will continue with his 3 weekly United Wrestling Network series, and New Japan Pro Wrestling production out of California. He also defended the NWA in several tweets back to fans who commented on his original statement. Marquez clarified that his Championship Wrestling From Hollywood team has been producing the NJPW Strong shows and the studio pay-per-views, in the same facility.

You can see David’s related tweets below: