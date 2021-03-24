“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt returned to WWE TV at Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, helping Alexa Bliss defeat Randy Orton in an intergender singles match.

Wyatt turned heads by introducing a charred and disfigured look, which includes a new mask and attire.

SFX makeup artist Jason Baker recently took to Twitter to reveal the names of the various artists who helped create The Fiend’s new look. While legendary SFX makeup artist Tom Savini was the project supervisor, Baker revealed he was involved in the sculpting and painting process. Baker also named the artists who helped in molding the mask and designing the leather attire.

Savini’s team was also instrumental in creating The Fiend’s original look.

As noted, The Fiend vs. Randy Orton is now official for WrestleMania 37.

See below for Baker’s tweets: