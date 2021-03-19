Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report and named Cesaro as the WWE Superstar he’d like to see pushed to the main event next.

McIntyre agreed that Cesaro has been due for a push for several years now. He also talked about a potential match with the SmackDown Superstar, and Cesaro’s current feud with Seth Rollins.

“We’re watching it right now. I think everyone and their dog have been saying Cesaro [is due for a push] for about five years, and it’s true,” McIntyre said. “The fact of the matter is I’ve never been in the ring and had a match with him. I can just tell watching him. Usually, you can only tell how good someone is when you get in with them. If I got in with him, that would be so much fun.

“But to see him getting an opportunity to work with someone as good as Seth—and Seth is incredible—I’m excited to see where they’re going to go. If they give this the right build, present Cesaro in a way that highlights his strengths and get to that match, it’d be cool to see Cesaro break into the next level and finally have a match with Drew McIntyre.”

He continued, “Whatever happens in the end, I’m looking for that big moment with the fans.”

McIntyre also named the WWE Legends and Hall of Famers who would make up his super-sized pro wrestling Mount Rushmore – Ric Flair, The Undertaker, John Cena, Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

“Flair, Taker, Cena, Austin, Rock, Michaels, Hunter. I’m missing people and this is already too many. I don’t know…I’ll say I’m foreign, I’m not from here, I don’t know how many [presidents on Mount Rushmore] and I’ll have 10,” McIntyre said, laughing.

McIntyre is set to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 next year.