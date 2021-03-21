Drew McIntyre posted a throwback photo of himself and Sheamus on Twitter ahead of their No Holds Barred match at Fastlane tomorrow.

McIntyre captioned the photo, “How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end. See you soon…brother”

Fastlane takes place tomorrow, March 21st at 7 pm ET (Kickoff Show at 6 pm ET) from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

Below is the card for tomorrow’s event:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c) Special Enforcer: WWE Hall of Famer Edge

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Below is Drew’s photo that he shared: