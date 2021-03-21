Drew McIntyre posted a throwback photo of himself and Sheamus on Twitter ahead of their No Holds Barred match at Fastlane tomorrow.
McIntyre captioned the photo, “How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end. See you soon…brother”
Fastlane takes place tomorrow, March 21st at 7 pm ET (Kickoff Show at 6 pm ET) from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.
Below is the card for tomorrow’s event:
WWE Universal Title Match
Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c) Special Enforcer: WWE Hall of Famer Edge
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Below is Drew’s photo that he shared:
How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end.
See you soon…”brother” pic.twitter.com/wziBTEglzi
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 20, 2021