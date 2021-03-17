The host of Big Gay Brunch, Effy, returned to The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he discussed the upcoming card of Big Gay Brunch 2 with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. One of the marquee matches on the show will be AC Mack vs. Dark Sheik, and Effy was blunt about how he came up with the idea for the match.

“I got so f**kig stoned, and I went to the AWE Atlanta wrestling show that was running during the pandemic,” Effy recalled. “And I was sitting there, and I was so f**king high. And they had this light show thing that was on the ceiling. I’m looking down, and AC Mack was cutting a promo. And I said, ‘God damn it. He’s the best LGBTQ wrestler in the world right now,’ and then, I was standing there.

“It was 10 in the morning at Fight Forever, and I’m watching Dark Sheik wrestle. And I go, ‘God damn it, she’s the best LGBTQ pro wrestler in the world right now. Well f**k it, let’s find out,’ and now I’m in this crazy position where I can go, ‘You know what, they f**king rule. Let’s put them in a f**king high-caliber match and just see what happens.’ Yeah, they’re both members of the LGBTQ community.

“Yeah, they’re pretty outspoken and do their own thing but also, these are professional wrestlers, and I hope everybody at all these other, ‘we like pure wrestling. We like regular wrestling and wrestling should be this.’ I hope they’re paying the f**k attention because every time Dark Sheik has showed up, she shows out. Every time AC Mack shows up, he wins belts and talks his s**t and goes crazy. I think putting that special spotlight on both of them at the same time…. I don’t know. I’ve never even seen it.”

Cassandro and AEW star Sonny Kiss main evented the last Big Gay Brunch event. Effy talked about what it meant for two big stars of the LGBTQ community to main event his show and described a surreal moment he witnessed at the event.

“I’ve spoken with Cassandro at shows before. I was so nervous to come to them,” Effy admitted. “When you’re on the inside of it, you’re not going, ‘Oh, well, this is going to be a pretty big event. This is a pretty big deal, and there’s a lot of eyes on this.’ You’re just kind of going, ‘I hope they wanted to be on my show, and I hope they’re excited when I tell them.’ Then getting those two there, not only are they both just wonderful professionals to be around and just know how to handle themselves, and they’re helping everyone out, and letting everyone talk to them and ask them things.

“But to see Sonny, someone who’s on television, who is doing this and is in this primetime cable position right now, sit under the learning tree and having Cassandro kind of help guide and teach all of us, stepping in and listening. It’s bananas incredible to see that come together. Cassandro was nothing but the most gracious professional the whole time. There was a moment at the end where I look over, and I think this was before the Clusterf**k, and so Cassandro was resting, and my boyfriend was there and Parrow’s husband was there.

“And Cassandro, Parrow’s husband and my boyfriend are just sitting at a table together, drinking soda [and] hanging out. I think my boyfriend had champagne, but Cassandro was not drinking. They’re all hanging out [and] sitting at the table just chatting just, being girls, having their time and I was just like, what a weird thing that I can put myself in where my boyfriend is just casually over there with one of the top LGBTQ pro wrestlers, a trailblazer, and it’s no big thing. We’re hanging out. I love Cassandro. She is so fun. It was blowing my mind to have that with my name slapped on it.”

Effy continued describing what Cassandro was like backstage. He noted the presence Cassandro carries recalling an unintentional mishap when it came to transportation.

“I’m looking at Cassandro like a royal, monarchy figure, and I’m bringing them into a weird coliseum building in Indianapolis with a warehouse horse barn behind it that we’re all changing in with port-o-potties,” Effy described. “It’s not the most glamorous place in the world, and everyone would kind of tell you that and just to see that not bother them at all, they had no problem with it.

“This is the real tea. Right when Cassandro got to the venue, walks out to me and he goes, ‘Why did they all walk past me and didn’t invite me in their car?’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ She’s like, ‘I was at the hotel waiting, and they walked past me. And they didn’t invite me in their car.’ And I was like, ‘Well, we got you the Uber right?’ And she was like, ‘It was so weird.’ Well, I talked to one of the people that had passed earlier, and they’re like, ‘We were so nervous. We wanted to talk to Cassandro,’ and after that, I was like, ‘Oh my God, they were so nervous.’ And he was like, ‘No, never nervous. You come talk to me. You come tell me what you need.’ From that moment, I was like, okay, they just wanted it to be easy. They wanted this to be done but was so professional whole time. It’s easy. I wish everybody was that easy to work with.”

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch takes place on April 10th as part of GCW’s The Collective. It will stream live on FITE. For tickets and more info please follow @EFFYLives and @GCWrestling_. You can find the full audio and video from Effy’s interview tomorrow: