On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WWE and their build toward this year’s WrestleMania. The former WCW President said that outside of Roman Reigns, who is scheduled to main event night two of the show against Edge, WWE has positioned its talent into interchangeable roles and made the company the star over the wrestlers.

“Going into WrestleMania there’s so much focus and attention on Roman Reigns, but one of the things I’ve said in WWE right now so much of everything feels equal,” Bischoff said. “Nothing other than going into the main event of WrestleMania, is the exception. If you take this moment we’re in out of it and you look at the last 12 months or couple of years, it seems like one of the things WWE has done is keep WWE as the most important star and everybody else is fairly interchangeable at a very high level.

“They’re all at a very high level, they’re all important people, but not one of the stories tends to stand out until you get to WrestleMania. Perhaps there’s a conscious or subconscious reason people are doing it a little differently now.

Bischoff continued to talk about wrestling companies being the star of their own promotion and included AEW in the conversation. He shared criticism about who the face of the company in AEW and the fact that nobody knows.

“It seems to me that in AEW, AEW is the star and everybody else is a supporting cast member,” Bischoff said. “AEW does, and it’s not a critique, it’s actually acknowledging a better way of doing business where you’re keeping people at a high level but not consistently so they can cycle top talent in and out and you’re not seeing the same version of a storyline or different versions of the same storyline months on end.

“Look what they did last week in the main event with Dr. Brit Baker [vs. Thunder Rosa], you’re seeing different things but who’s the face of AEW right now? It’d be hard to pick one, you can say who’s your favorite performer but it’d be hard to pick the face of the company.”

