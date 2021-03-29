WWE Hall of Famer and six-time WWE Champion “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily as part of Tide’s #TurnToCold campaign. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Austin if he will be involved with WrestleMania 37.

“They didn’t reach out to me this year,” Austin revealed. “I think they got their hands full with what they’re doing. I think it only makes sense for me to come back maybe in Texas or LA. It’d be great to go back to Dallas. So we’ll see what happens there, but I’m fine sitting at the house watching this one.

“We’ve been trying to move out of LA and move permanently over here to Nevada. So we’ve had a ton of stuff going on. I’ll be watching. I’m okay not being there.”

Austin also spoke more in detail about his work with Tide and the #TurnToCold campaign. He revealed his reaction to Tide calling him to be a part of their campaign.

“It’s the #TurnToCold campaign to get people to wash their laundry in cold water, which FYI, I’ve been doing my whole life,” Austin said. “I was an easy convert, and my mother from back in the day, day one, has always used Tide. So it was a no-brainer when they pitched this thing to me with the talent involved. A very fun shoot working with Ice-T, Vanilla Ice and Mr. T. It’s kind of a no-brainer for Stone Cold to be in there as well.

“The bottom line is, I’ve always washed my stuff in cold water. I’m a t-shirt guy, just a guys’ guy. I’ve been doing this for years, but now, we’re just trying to get people into it. Prolong the life of your clothes, cut back on your energy bill and help the environment. I think that’s a pretty easy sell. I’m all on board.

“When they first asked me to do this campaign, I told my agent, ‘Really? They want me in a Tide commercial? Man, I’m a little heavy right now,’ and Tide came back and said, ‘Hey, we can protect Steve. We’ll shoot around him.’ I dieted down to 230 when I was filming Straight Up Steve Austin, but right when Tide contacted me, I was about 265. Drinking Broken Skull IPA’s, I’ve tuned up since, and I was just proud that they asked me to do the spot because it was a lot of fun and very high profile.”

