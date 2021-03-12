WWE has announced several segments for tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown.

The first is a contract signing between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan to make their WWE Fastlane match official. Fastlane is March 21, 2021.

Bianca Belair and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks were announced as guests for “The KO Show.”

WWE also announced the return of Intercontinental Champion Big E after three weeks after sustaining a brachial plexus injury at the hands of Apollo Crews.

