Starz has revealed the first look at the main characters from their upcoming “Heels” pro wrestling drama series.

As seen in the tweet below, the photos show Jack Spade (played by Stephen Amell) and his brother Ace Spade (played by Alexander Ludwig) before they head through the curtain to the ring.

“Heels” follows two brothers, one who is a heel (Jack) and the other a babyface (Ace), as they fight in the ring and out of the ring for their the Georgia-based pro wrestling promotion that their father left them when he passed away. The series focuses on their struggles on-camera and behind-the-scenes. The name of the promotion is Duffy Wrestling League.

“Heels” has been filming in Georgia since August 2020, and is currently in post-production. There’s no word yet on when the one-hour drama will premiere, but IMDB indicates that there will be 8 episodes in the first season. Amell tweeted over the weekend that the premiere date is locked in, but it has not been announced yet.

Wrestling veteran and stuntman Luke Hawx is the wrestling coordinator for the show, while several other wrestlers such as CM Punk, Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows, Stevie Richards, Perry Hawx, J Spade, and others have filmed for the show. Amell recently indicated on Instagram that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley may have filmed for the show. Punk tried out for the show back in 2017 and did so well that he was up for the role of Jack Spade, but Amell was given that role when the producers decided to move forward with the project, centering it around Amell. Punk will appear in at least one episode, as a rival to one of the brothers.

The show also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison as Apocalypse, Kelli Berglund as Crystal, Mary McCormack as Willie, and David James Elliott as Tom Spade. You can see the full cast on IMDB at this link. The series was created by writer & producer Michael Waldron, who is known for his work on Rick & Morty, Loki, and other projects. Peter Segal has directed all 8 episodes, while Jessica Lowrey helped direct 2 of those episodes.

Stay tuned for more on the new “Heels” drama from Starz. Below is the new first look photos, along with recent photos from Amell on Instagram, plus related photos from the “Heels” Instagram page: