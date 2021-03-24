Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

As seen below, WWE India released new video of Ranjin Singh (Dave Kapoor) revealing the big news to Khali. Singh works WWE creative and once managed Khali.

We will have more on Khali’s induction shortly.

Stay tuned for more on plans for the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, which are scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network during WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is the current line-up for the 2020 and 2021 classes, along with the video of Singh and Khali:

2021 CLASS:

* The Great Khali

* Eric Bischoff

* Molly Holly

* Rob Van Dam (to be confirmed by WWE)

* Names TBA

2020 CLASS:

* The Bella Twins

* JBL

* Jushin Thunder Liger

* “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

* The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)