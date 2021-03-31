Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters) is your new NWA National Champion.

Tonight’s NWA Power episode on FITE saw Adonis capture the title from Trevor Murdoch in the No DQ main event.

This was a rematch from the recent NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view. That match saw Adonis debut with a loss to Murdoch. After the match, Murdoch went for a handshake but Adonis attacked him and put him down with The Master Lock. This and a opening-segment attack on tonight’s Power episode is why Murdoch wore a neck brace for the loss to Adonis. Adonis celebrated after the match with Thomas Latimer and Kamille, who is the #1 contender to injured NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb. He also greeted NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis at the announce table after the win.

This is Adonis’ first run with the NWA National Title, won in just his second singles match with the company. Murdoch won the title back on September 29, 2020 by defeating current NWA World Tag Team Champion Aron Stevens at a UWN Primetime Live event.

Tonight’s Power main event was scheduled to feature “The Pope” Elijah Burke defending his NWA World Television Title against Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young). That match was moved and will now headline next Tuesday’s Power episode.

Another title match announced for next week’s Power episode will see NWA World Tag Team Champions Aron Stevens and JR Kratos defend against Sal Rinauro and a mystery partner.

The Power commentary team was once again made up of Velvet Sky, Tim Storm and Joe Galli this week. They appear to be the new regular Power announce team. Austin Idol and Melina filled in at different times during the show as guest commentators. Aldis also joined the announcers for the Adonis vs. Murdoch main event.

