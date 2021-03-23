AEW has announced several matches for tonight’s Dark episode on YouTube.

The full line-up has not been announced as of this writing, but the show will be headlined by Brian Cage defending the FTW Title against Brandon Cutler. Dark will also feature The Bunny’s ring return vs. Jazmin Allure, SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs, Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler, Shawn Dean vs. QT Marshall, and more.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dark episode, which premieres at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. The following matches have been announced:

* Brian Cage defends the FTW Title vs. Brandon Cutler

* Fuego del Sol vs. JD Drake

* Chaos Project vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean

* Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler

* Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin

* The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure

* Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia

* Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize

* SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs