A Grudge Match has been announced for the ROH 19th Anniversary Show.

Ring of Honor announced on the latest edition of ROH Week By Week that EC3 will battle Jay Briscoe at the pay-per-view on Friday, March 26.

EC3 vs. Briscoe was originally planned for Final Battle back in December, but it was nixed due to EC3’s pre-travel COVID-19 testing. EC3 returned to ROH TV in February to continue the feud. ROH announced last month that the former Impact World Champion has signed a contract with the company.

The ROH 19th Anniversary Show will take place on Friday, March 26 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. It will air via pay-per-view, HonorClub and FITE. Every title in ROH will be defended that night.

Below is the updated ROH 19th Anniversary Show card, along with this week’s ROH Week By Week episode:

ROH World Title Match

Jay Lethal vs. Rush (c)

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe