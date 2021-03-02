– Sonya Deville has been announced as the featured guest for WWE’s The Bump, which airs tomorrow morning at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all digital channels. Other guests announced are WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Heaven Fitch, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and Fandango.

Fitch will be there to promote her WWE Network documentary that premieres this Sunday. Fandango will be on the show to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Season 4 of the original WWE NXT.

– Corey Graves and co-host Vic Joseph will interview two guests on WWE’s After The Bell podcast this week, which drops one day early this week, on Wednesday. Graves and Joseph will be joined by new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and Apollo Crews. This is being billed as a special episode.

– The Miz set a few records with his WWE Title loss to Lashley on last night’s RAW. The A-Lister’s reign lasted just 8 days after he cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot to take the title from Drew McIntyre at the recent Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The 8 day run makes it the shortest reign that began with a Money In the Bank cash-in. The WWE Stats page also noted that this was the shortest WWE Title reign since 2011 that did not end via forfeiture or Money In the Bank cash-in.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin revealed the following photo from a new Hurt Business photo shoot that was done backstage at RAW last night. The Hurt Business now features WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, and the RAW Tag Team Champions, Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Also below is backstage footage of Lashley’s WWE Title photo shoot, and post-RAW footage of The Hurt Business celebrating Lashley’s big RAW main event win over The Miz last night.