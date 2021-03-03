Tuesday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeating Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace in a Triple Threat main event, drew 134,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #130 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #127 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s episode, which drew 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #113 on the Cable Top 150 and #125 for the night in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership is down 21.18% from last week, while the 18-49 rating is down 25% from last week.

This week’s Impact drew the lowest viewership for a first-run episode since November 10, 2020, which drew 127,000 viewers, and is tied with the January 19, 2021 episode for the worst 18-49 key demo rating since Showbuzz Daily started reporting the numbers for Impact on AXS. The only episodes lower were the Best Of 2020 episodes on December 22 and December 29.

This week’s Impact viewership was down 17% from the same week in 2020.

Curse of Oak Island on History Channel topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.897 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.450 million viewers, ranking #8 in the key demo with a 0.25 rating.

The Voice on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.93 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 9.602 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from this week’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode