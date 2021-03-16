Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight’s show will be the fallout from Sacrifice. The full results from Saturday’s show are available here.

** Before tonight’s show, Black Taurus (w/Decay) defeated Luster “The Legend” (w/Adam Thornstowe) on Before The Impact! **

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with the newly crowned World Tag Team Champions, FinJuice! They are in action next against XXXL.

FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. XXXL

Larry D and Juice Robinson kick things off. Both men start with a collar and elbow tie-up. Larry D backs Juice into the corner. Juice fights out with a series of jabs. Juice tags in David Finlay. FinJuice join forces with a double-running bulldog. Finlay twists up Larry D’s arm and brings Juice back in. Juice flies in with a double axehandle off the top. FinJuice’s momentum gets stopped by Acey Romero.

Romero slams his entire body on top of Juice’s back. Next, Romero throws Finlay off the apron. Finlay quickly gets back up on the apron. Juice makes a tag out to him. Finlay soars through the sky on top of Larry D for just a two count. FinJuice sends Romero out of the ring with a double dropkick. Juice takes care of Romero on the outside. Finlay sends Larry D down and out with his Air Raid Crash for the pinfall victory. FinJuice wins!

Winners: FinJuice

Post-Match: The Good Brothers come out. Both of them say they weren’t “ready” to fight FinJuice on Saturday. They say they were jetlagged and didn’t have enough time to practice. They want a rematch. FinJuice says they’ll offer them a rematch. But they’ll have to wait till April when they’re done with their tours in Japan. All four men briefly brawl before FinJuice escapes out of the ring.

– Before his main event match tonight, Sami Callihan wants to reiterate that he still finds Trey Miguel’s lack of passion infuriating. He is ready to pick up the win against the former Rascalz member.

"He has all the talent in the world but he lacks passion." @TheSamiCallihan had one final message for @TheTreyMiguel ahead of tonight's main event. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/T5w9j4Qx7r — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021

– After the commercial break, The Good Brothers bust through Scott D’Amore’s door. They are upset they will have to wait till April. D’Amore informs the former champions that they’ll get their title match at Rebellion! Following that, Tommy Dreamer comes in with the same concerns.

Rhino (w/Violent By Design) vs. Jake Something (w/James Storm & Chris Sabin)

Rhino violently ambushes Jake Something by sending him to the corner right after the bell rings. Rhino then smashes into Jake with a clothesline. Eric Young continues to influence Rhino from the outside. Jake Something breaks free from the chin lock. Deaner gets up on the apron. Chris Sabin shoves him off. A fight breaks out between VBD and Storm and Sabin. Distracted by what’s going on outside, Jake Something turns around and finds himself clocked by Rhino’s Gore. Rhino goes for the pin. 1-2-3. Rhino gains the victory.

Winner: Rhino

Post-Match: VBD comes in and continues their violent brawl, with them standing tall at the end.

Backstage: Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb think they have the perfect name for their team tonight: Tenille and The Followers. No one likes it. The Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo wants the team to focus on having a strategy instead of a name.

Rohit Raju vs. Shera

Rohit Raju goes straight for a blind attack as the match starts. Shera catches Raju with a punch and then a massive powerslam. Raju traps Shera in the corner and rubs his wrist tape across Shera’s forehead. Raju maintains the lead with a series of boots. He, unfortunately, gets caught when grabbing Shera’s arm. Shera slams Raju in the corner with a running clothesline. Shera looks for a second one, but Raju blocks his momentum with a jumping knee. Shera drops Raju with a chokeslam/knee drop combination for just a two count! Raju cheats his way to a victory as he rolls Shera up while placing his boots on the rope.

Winner: Rohit Raju

Backstage: Willie Mack congratulates his friend Rich Swann for his triumphant victory on Saturday. Although he wants to party with Mack, Swann needs to go to the ring. We’ll find out with Swann has to say next.