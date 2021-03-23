Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

** Before tonight’s show, Tasha Steelz (w/Kiera Hogan) defeated Alisha on Before The Impact! **

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We see the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis make their way into the studio. The first opening contest is set!

Deonna Purrazzo (w/Susan) vs. Jazz (w/Jordynne Grace)

Jazz and Deonna Purrazzo tease a little knuckle lockup before switching it towards a collar and elbow tie-up. Purrazzo is backed into the corner. Purrazzo shouts for Jazz to get off of her. Jazz moves out of the way. Next, both women focus on some mat wrestling. Jazz rolls Purrazzo up twice. She kicks out each time. Jazz plants a trip toehold. Purrazzo gets herself up on the bottom rope. On their feet, Jazz stuns Purrazzo with a series of jabs, followed by a massive hook!

Purrazzo sends Jazz towards the bottom rope. Susan interferes. Purrazzo lands a jump kick while Jazz’s back is turned. Purrazzo clocks Jazz with a short clothesline for two. Purrazzo wrenches back on Jazz’s neck. Jazz escapes and side steps, causing Purrazzo to slam shoulder-first towards the ring post. Both women trade blows. Jazz picks up the upper hand with a nice punt kick at two. Purrazzo catches Jazz and tries to apply a Fujiwara armbar. Jazz turns it into a rollup. Susan breaks up the count. Jordynne Grace walks over to confront Susan. Susan decks her and Jazz with her shoe. Purrazzo rolls Jazz up and picks up the pinfall victory.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Backstage: Eddie Edwards tells The Good Brothers to leave guys in the back alone. As they walk away, they stand face-to-face with Decay. Tonight, Edwards will square off with Karl Anderson in singles action.

– After the commercial break, we see Johnny Swinger promoting his casino Palace.

Backstage: Rohit Raju finds Fallah Bahh sleeping. Bahh admits that he’s fallen on hard times gambling his money away at Swinger’s Palace. Raju can’t help but make fun of him for it. Bahh challenges him to a match.

Up next, the X-Division Championship is on the line!

X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) (w/Madman Fulton) vs. TJP

Ace Austin looks right for a single-leg takedown right after the bell rings. TJP counters with an octopus lockup. He can’t fully get it in. TJP switches it up with a twisted head scissors. Back on their feet, TJP has Austin in a tightly held side headlock. Austin escapes from off the ropes. Austin turns it around with a kick from off the ropes. Now, both men find themselves on the outside. Austin lands another perfect punt kick from off the apron. TJP counters Austin’s superplex with a facebuster right before the commercial break!