Following this past Saturday at Sacrifice, a new era has emerged since the historic main event which saw Rich Swann unify both the Impact World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships. Tonight, on Impact Wrestling, witness the fallout from this past Saturday and what’s to come next for the company.

Now that Swann is the face of Impact, he has become public enemy number one to the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. With Swann and Omega set to face-off in a Title versus Title Match at Rebellion, what’s going to transpire before their marquee matchup?

Speaking of new champions, the forbidden door is now in full effect after NJPW stars, FinJuice, took home the World Tag Team Championship this past Saturday. Coming off their massive win, FinJuice will be back in action against XXXL in a non-title match.

Another new champion that surfaced this weekend was Ace Austin, who is now beginning his second reign as the X-Division Champion. Who will step up and challenge the newly crowned titleholder?

But tonight, after months of taunting and psychological warfare, Sami Callihan and Trey Miguel will finally clash in singles action. Also, a huge 6 on 6 Knockouts tag team match will take place. Now that things are shifting, who will pledge their allegiance and who will break their promises for a shot at Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship and Fire ‘N Flava’s Knockouts Tag Team Titles?

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Former allies now turned bitter enemies Shera and Rohit Raju will collide in singles action.

* Luster “The Legend” (w/Adam Thornstowe) vs. Black Taurus (w/Decay) will square off on Before The Impact.