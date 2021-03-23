Tonight, on Impact Wrestling, tensions could be on the horizon as the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega makes his return back to the Impact Zone.

The last time Omega was on Impact was in the main event of Hard To Kill, where he and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) swept the victory over the Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Moose and Chris Sabin. In the match, it was Omega who pinned Swann.

Now, Swann and Omega will renew their hostilities against each other, heading towards their Title versus Title Match at Rebellion in four weeks. What does the AEW World Champion have to say to the newly crowned Unified Impact World Champion ahead of their marquee matchup?

Speaking of golden opportunities, TJP will receive another shot at the X-Division Championship against Ace Austin. Two weeks ago, Austin captured the title from TJP. Could TJP be the one to conclude Austin’s second title reign?

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Non-Title Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz

* Karl Anderson (w/Doc Gallows) vs. Eddie Edwards

* Matt Cardona’s sit down interview

* Alisha vs. Tasha Steelz (w/Kiera Hogan) on Before The Impact

What are you most looking forward to on tomorrow's IMPACT? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zPDOpD6nbx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 23, 2021

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!