After persuading The Good Brothers for a shot at the Impact World Tag Team Championship, FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) will finally receive their title fight this Saturday at Sacrifice, streaming exclusively on Impact Plus. But before their matchup, they will officiate it with a contract signing on tonight’s go-home episode of Impact Wrestling.

FinJuice, who arrived on American soil from New Japan last month, has been undefeated since their debut on Impact. Now, they’ll have a big task in front of them when they challenge The Good Brothers, who have seen big “W” victories since earning the titles at Turning Point. Will this contract signing go accordingly, or will The Good Brothers initiate a fight ahead of their scheduled match in four days?

Speaking of Sacrifice, the new number one contenders to the X-Division Championship, Ace Austin, will be in action against another former X-Division champion, Chris Bey. Following succeeding Bey and Black Taurus last week for the contender spot, Austin is looking to add another win ahead of his match with TJP for the title this Saturday. Will Bey block Austin’s chances of gaining another victory before Saturday?

Also set for tonight’s show:

* Rohit Raju & Shera vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin

* Other scheduled matches set for Sacrifice this Saturday

* Lastly, the X-Division Champion TJP will face Madman Fulton (w/Ace Austin) in a non-title match on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET.

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!