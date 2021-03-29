Impact Wrestling star Eric Young is currently out of action with a torn ACL.

Young recently appeared on The Wrestling Perspective podcast and said he suffered a torn ACL at the recent set of Impact TV tapings. He then revealed that he will be on the shelf for 6-9 months.

Young noted that this is the first time he’s been injured in his lengthy career. He is scheduled to undergo surgery soon, and is hoping to be back in the ring in 6 months.

“At the last tapings I tore my ACL,” Young said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been injured. I missed my first wrestling show this Friday that I was booked on in 24 years of doing it. So, it’s frustrating, man. I’ve never been injured. I’ve been hurt lots, but I’ve never been injured. I have to have surgery in like a week and a half. And it’s going to be a long, long road. So, we’ll see, man. It’s going to get real interesting for me.”

Young revealed that he suffered the injury during a match against James Storm. He continued to work the tapings, wrestling in a Hardcore War eight-man tag team match the next day, and then a singles match against Eddie Edwards. The match with Storm will air on this week’s Impact as the main event because it is Storm’s 1,000th career bout.

“My ACL is completely torn, which I didn’t know,” Young said. “That happened on Monday during the match with Storm. I finished it like nothing happened. I wrestled a hardcore war eight-man tag the following day, then I wrestled Eddie Edwards on Tuesday in a singles match. It was like 20 minutes — on one leg. And I would put that match against anything that airs anytime, for any wrestling company, anywhere in the world, and I did it on one leg. And I’m very proud of it.”

Young couldn’t say for sure if he will remain on Impact TV while injured, but he said he imagines he will. He is the current Violent By Design leader, a stable that also features Joe Doering, Rhino and Cody Deaner.

