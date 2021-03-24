Next week on Impact Wrestling, James Storm will wrestle his 1,000th match under the TNA/Impact Wrestling banner. To make this moment even more memorable, he will receive the main event slot against Eric Young.

What makes this a highly anticipated match is the fact that out of 1,000 matches, Storm and Young have faced off in 94 of them. For months now, tensions have risen between Storm and Chris Sabin and Young’s occult group, Violent By Design. Will Storm finally end his on-again, off-again feud with “The World Class Maniac” on his terms?

Also scheduled for next week:

* Fire ‘N Flava vs. Havok & Nevaeh

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. TJP & Josh Alexander

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will be back in the Impact Zone