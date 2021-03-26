On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas made his return to the podcast to discuss the current news of the wrestling world with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. WWE announcing the release of Andrade shocked many fans, and Korderas gave his reaction to the news.

“I don’t know for sure because I don’t know the inner workings of his contract, but apparently, [that is the case] from what I have read,” Korderas said in regards to Andrade not having a 90-day no-compete clause. “My understanding is if you let your contract expire, then there’s no 90-day non-complete clause, but if you get released prior to your contract expiring, there is that 90-day no-compete clause so you can’t go working for a rival promotion. From my understanding, from what I read, there’s a special circumstance here for Andrade.

“They let him go. Whether that is a favor for someone else that he might be in a partnership with, I don’t know, but they seem to be doing him a favor for some reason. Hey, maybe it’s just a goodwill gesture. Who knows? Who knows, but if he’s not happy, what are you going to do? Let me put it to you this way, I’ve been on the receiving end of some criticism from Vince, but I have never had a, what I would consider, a terrible moment with Vince. Yes, I’ve been chewed out a few times for certain things in the ring, but at the same time, I wasn’t on the receiving end of that kind of stuff.”

Korderas then gave his thoughts on where he would like to see Andrade go next. He also provided a counter to fans who want to see Andrade sign with AEW.

“A lot of people are speculating, of course, going to AEW, but I don’t want AEW to look like the place that ex-WWE guys go to show ‘hey, they didn’t use me properly. If they used me properly, this is what I could have done,’” Korderas noted. “You’re kind of feeding into a fixed crowd. AEW is expanding a little bit. They’re working a little bit with NWA and Impact Wrestling.

“I’d like to see maybe Andrade go, depending on the circumstances regarding this pandemic situation, back to Mexico and get his feet wet again there, and maybe a little NWA, maybe a little Impact. Something different as opposed to being, ‘Hey, here’s another ex-WWE guy coming to AEW.’”

Hausman agreed with the idea of going to Mexico to possibly get his head cleared. Korderas explained why that would be best for Andrade right now.

“That’s perfect terminology,” Korderas stated. “To get his head cleared because for all the positives and negatives with WWE, it is a bit of a grind. Luckily now, I don’t know if it’s luckily, but at least now, it’s not that road grinding schedule that they used to have when you had your live event / house shows. You’re on the road so much, but still, it is kind of restrictive there at the same time.”

