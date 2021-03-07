Joey Mercury has filed a lawsuit in the state of Maryland against Ring of Honor and Sinclair Broadcasting over forced resignation and for being misclassified as an independent contractor, according to WrestleZone.

Mercury claims he was paid substantially less than other individuals performing the same services for similar companies. He also claims that he was misclassified as an independent contractor.

He allegedly was forced to resign due to the company’s lack of concern for the talent. The lawsuit claims that he expressed his concerns several times to both ROH and Sinclair regarding the lack of safety protocols and available medical supervision during matches.

Mercury worked with Ring of Honor from May 2018 to October 2019 as a trainer and agent.

As noted, last month former ROH Women’s Champion Kelly Klein filed a lawsuit against ROH due to employment discrimination.