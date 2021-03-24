John Cena took to Twitter today with praise for Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin after watching their new Broken Skull Sessions interview on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Cena responded to a clip of Austin and Orton discussing their finishers, the Stone Cold Stunner and the RKO. Cena pointed out how he’s been vocal about Orton’s in-ring ability and natural talent. He called the interview an honest look at the man he’s known for almost 20 years. Cena also gave props to Austin.

“I’ve known @RandyOrton for nearly two decades and have been vocal about his in-ring ability and natural talent. This was a great interview and an honest look at the man I know, hosted by @steveaustinBSR who has seen it all & done it all in @WWE. GREAT interview. @peacockTV,” Cena wrote.

Austin brought up Cena during the interview and mentioned how he thinks Orton and Cena wrestled each other too many times. Orton noted that Cena is the wrestler who got him to realize that listening to the crowd is everything. Orton said they made magic together in the ring, and also noted how easy it was working with Cena. He praised Cena as one of the smartest people he’s ever worked with in the ring.

Cena’s last TV singles match with Orton came at the 2014 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Cena won that match, which took place inside the Cell.

Austin and Orton have not responded to Cena as of this writing. You can see his full tweet below: