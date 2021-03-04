Kayla Braxton, a backstage interviewer for WWE SmackDown and the host of Talking Smack, has revealed that she is bisexual.

Through a tweet on Wednesday night, Kayla said that she is “over having to choose” not just her ethnicity but also her sexual orientation.

Kayla tweeted, “My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m Bi.”

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix responded and sent a virtual hug towards Kayla.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm tweeted, “You be you, and be happy.”

See below for the tweets:

My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m Bi. 😎 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 4, 2021