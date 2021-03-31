During tonight’s Impact, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers got into a backstage brawl with Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack. Impact is moving to Thursdays at 8 pm ET, beginning April 8.

It was later announced next Thursday’s main event will be Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Swann, Edwards, and Mack. As noted, Omega and Swann are set to meet in a Title vs. Title Match at Rebellion on April 25.

In other matchmaking news, on tonight’s Impact it was announced a Number One Contender Knockouts Weapons Match is set for Hardcore Justice on April 10. The match features, Jordynne Grace, Susan, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Rosemary, and Alisha Edwards with the winner getting a shot at the Knockouts Champion at Rebellion on April 25.

The upcoming event is streaming exclusively on Impact Plus. Below is the updated card:

* Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz (Title vs. Career Match)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. and Alisha Edwards (Number One Contender Knockouts Weapons Match)