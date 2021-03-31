During tonight’s Impact, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers got into a backstage brawl with Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack. Impact is moving to Thursdays at 8 pm ET, beginning April 8.
It was later announced next Thursday’s main event will be Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Swann, Edwards, and Mack. As noted, Omega and Swann are set to meet in a Title vs. Title Match at Rebellion on April 25.
In other matchmaking news, on tonight’s Impact it was announced a Number One Contender Knockouts Weapons Match is set for Hardcore Justice on April 10. The match features, Jordynne Grace, Susan, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Rosemary, and Alisha Edwards with the winner getting a shot at the Knockouts Champion at Rebellion on April 25.
The upcoming event is streaming exclusively on Impact Plus. Below is the updated card:
* Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz (Title vs. Career Match)
* Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. and Alisha Edwards (Number One Contender Knockouts Weapons Match)
IMPACT moves to Thursdays at 8pm ET on @AXSTV starting on April 8th and we have an INCREDIBLE main event in store. @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX, @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will face IMPACT World Champion @GottaGetSwann, @TheEddieEdwards and @Willie_Mack! pic.twitter.com/gppKjrIod3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021
It was CHAOS backstage as @GottaGetSwann and @KennyOmegamanX came to blows before backup arrived after @TheDonCallis continued to play mind games. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheEddieEdwards @Willie_Mack @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA pic.twitter.com/uXdmFhz4J0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021
BREAKING: @JordynneGrace, @realsuyung, @TenilleDashwood, @FearHavok, @WeAreRosemary and @MrsAIPAlisha will face off in a Number 1 Contenders Weapons Match on April 10th at #HardcoreJustice! pic.twitter.com/HbJcEtFgMx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021