On Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, AEW owner Tony Khan and AEW head commentator Tony Schiavone appeared for another paid advertisement for Wednesday night’s Dynamite. This time, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Wrestling’s Executive Vice President / Omega’s mentor Don Callis joined them as special guests during this advertisement.

Schiavone announced that tomorrow night on Dynamite, Omega will face wrestling veteran Matt Sydal in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. If Sydal wins, he’ll receive a future title shot against Omega. In the ad, Omega was a bit standoffish. He corrected Khan for thinking Sydal even has a chance to defeat him.

“No, Tony. See, I did the math. There’s approximately a zero percent chance of that happening,” Kenny Omega boldly predicted.

Omega surprised Khan and Schiavone by walking out halfway through the ad. Khan and Schiavone carried on with their segment by announcing the other scheduled matches for tomorrow night:

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. John Silver (w/ Dark Order)

* Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Tay Conti

* FTR & Shawn Spears vs. Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin

* The Young Bucks & Brandon Culter vs. The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid