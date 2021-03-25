On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Podcast, Kurt spoke about working with the late, great Chyna. Over the years, some wrestlers took exception to wrestling the former Intercontinental champion. Angle said wrestling Chyna was never an issue for him and he explained a time when Vince McMahon was very upset with him during a match he had with her.

“I was okay working with Chyna, she was actually really good in the ring,” Angle said. “She knew the basics, she was very basic but very effective. I enjoyed working with her, and didn’t have a problem with her. The issue I had when I was wrestling her, Vince didn’t want anybody to punch her.

“We were wrestling, kind of messed up on a spot, and to fill the messed up spot I started punching her in the face, I punched her about four times to cover up the spot and then we continued on. When I got backstage, Vince was like ‘What the hell are you doing punching a woman? Don’t ever do that again, she’s a woman, you have to protect her!’ You can Angle Slam her, you can suplex her, but you can’t punch her in the face.”

Angle also spoke about a wrestling match he had during his rookie year in WWE with Hardcore Holly where he injured Holly on a moonsault. He said the moonsault broke Holly’s arm and made him have to step away from the ring for a while.

“I felt really badly,” Angle said. “The problem was I didn’t practice the moonsault, I might have hit it one other time before that and I never practiced how far out I’d go. When I placed Bob out in the middle of the ring, I went up really high and didn’t go out far and fell short and my shins hit his arm and he had a compound fracture. I was flipping out, he said let’s finish the match, I’m like I don’t remember what’s next so he’s calling the match for me and while we’re doing it I’m grabbing his arm to shoot him off the ropes and it’s his broken arm.

“Every time I grabbed his arm to shoot him off he would scream really loud. It was a hard match to finish, it seemed like forever. He was injured and I didn’t want to hurt anymore than he already was. Bob’s a badass, he was going to finish the match regardless. When I hurt him, I wanted to make sure he was okay, I took care of him, I took him to the hospital, I went and got him food, I called him for the next several weeks, I felt really badly. I wanted him to know that I sincerely apologize.”

Angle continued to talk about feeling bad about Holly getting injured in their match and said he went to give him a lot of food because of how bad he felt. He said doing that was the right thing to do because he was going to lose money as well as his spot on the card.

“I knew it was the right thing to do,” Angle said. “I didn’t have any second guesses about it, I just wanted to make sure he was okay, mentally and physically. That’s a tough blow. Bob was getting pushed pretty well at that particular time so to take money away from him because he would have to take off for a few months, really affected me. I wanted him to know that I was really really sorry.”

