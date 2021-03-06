On a recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed WWE letting him go last year. WWE furloughed around 240 full-time non-wrestlers in mid-April of 2020 as a part of company wide cuts due to COVID-19.

Angle was among the talent let go while he was trying to learn how to be a producer. Angle revealed that he was being paid more than any other producer. He said he expected to get the call when he heard WWE was furloughing talent and doesn’t hold a grudge toward Vince when he made the call.

“I wasn’t surprised, I knew when they were furloughing talent and employees I knew I’d be the first one,” Angle said. “I was the last producer to be hired and I had the least amount of experience, even though I am who I am. I’m not probably supposed to say this, but I was getting paid quite a bit more than the other producers. Thank god, it was kind of cool that Vince did that for me because I asked for a little bit more money so they granted me that. But that meant that if they were going to do furloughs, I was going to be the first one.

“I wasn’t as experienced as the other guys and girls and I just knew I was going to be let go first. I wasn’t surprised by it, I actually texted Vince right away and said I understand why you did it. I understand because I’m inexperienced, making the most money and it just made sense.

Angle mentioned that WWE called him a month after he was let go. He said he was offered a few different jobs but he turned down all of them to focus on his new nutrition company.

“They offered me a job a month later,” Angle said. “A few different jobs. They offered me to coach in NXT, they offered me a job to manage Matt Riddle, they offered me a Legends contract. I turned down all 3 because of my new company Physically Fit Nutrition.”

